In his Passover address, Biden talks about hostages, U.S. antisemitism

In statement marking the upcoming Passover holiday, The United States President Joe Biden addressed the October 7 attack, including sexualized violence by Hamas, the need to free hostages, ceasefire in Gaza as well as the spike of antisemitism in the U.S. amid protests at Columbia university

"This Passover falls particularly hard on hostage families trying to honor the spirit of the holiday – a story centered on freedom – while their loved ones remain in captivity. Our hearts are with all the victims, survivors, families, and friends whose loved ones have been killed, taken hostage, wounded, displaced, or are in harm’s way," stated the president.

"My commitment to the safety of the Jewish people, the security of Israel, and its right to exist as an independent Jewish state is ironclad. My Administration is working around the clock to free the hostages, and we will not rest until we bring them home," he continued.

Miriam Alster/FLASH90

Biden also emphasized the need "to establish an immediate and prolonged ceasefire in Gaza" as a part of the hostages deal as well as the need for the aid flow for the Palestinian civilians.

Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

"We will continue to work toward a two-state solution that provides equal security, prosperity, and enduring peace for Israelis and Palestinians," he vowed, adding that Washington "is leading international efforts to ensure Israel can defend itself against Iran and its proxies, including by directing the U.S. military to help defend Israel against Iran’s unprecedented attacks last weekend."

As the White House condemned protest at the Columbia university and called it "antisemitic, unconscionable, and dangerous," Biden used the occasion to address the issue: "Even in recent days, we’ve seen harassment and calls for violence against Jews. This blatant antisemitism is reprehensible and dangerous – and it has absolutely no place on college campuses, or anywhere in our country."

The U.S. President announced "the first-ever National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism, putting the full force of the federal government behind protecting the Jewish community."