Intercepted intel reveals Iran surprised by limited damage from U.S. strikes

U.S. intelligence services have intercepted internal communications between senior Iranian officials that suggest Tehran views the recent American military strikes on its nuclear program as significantly less damaging than expected, The Washington Post reported.

According to four individuals with knowledge of the classified intelligence, the intercepted conversations—circulating within the U.S. government—show Iranian leaders privately speculating as to why the strikes, ordered by former President Donald Trump, were not as destructive or widespread as they had feared.

The exchanges were intended to remain confidential but were captured through electronic surveillance by U.S. intelligence agencies.

The content of the intercepted communications stands in stark contrast to Trump’s public assertions, in which he claimed the strikes had "obliterated" Iran’s nuclear capabilities and completely destroyed key facilities such as the underground Fordo enrichment site.

These internal assessments provide rare insight into Tehran’s real-time evaluation of the military campaign and suggest a disconnect between public narratives and the on-the-ground impact.

U.S. officials have not publicly commented on the intelligence, and the sources who spoke to the Post did so under the condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the classified material.