US President Donald Trump said he has held what he described as “strong talks” with Iran, claiming the two sides are closing in on “major points of agreement” that could potentially end the conflict if implemented.

Speaking in a series of remarks, Trump said: “They want to make a deal, we want to make a deal too,” adding that there are “15 points of agreement” already on the table. He said any potential arrangement would require Iran to accept “no enrichment” and hand over enriched uranium, and suggested that implementation of such terms could bring the conflict to a close.

Trump described the discussions as potentially transformative, saying they could lead to a broader political shift in Iran. He also stated that he does not consider Khamenei’s son a legitimate successor in any leadership context.

In earlier comments, the US president said he had ordered a temporary suspension of planned strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure, describing the diplomatic exchanges as “very good and productive.” He said the pause would last five days and remain dependent on continued progress in talks. According to reports Israel was briefed on these US–Iran talks and is also expected to pause strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure.

The remarks come after Washington had previously warned it could target Iranian energy infrastructure if Tehran failed to fully reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz to international shipping, a key global energy route. Trump originally set a March 23 deadline for Iran to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz, but the ultimatum has since been extended due to these talks.

However, Iran firmly rejected Trump’s account of any diplomatic engagement. The Iranian Foreign Ministry said there had been “no discussions” with the United States and accused the US president of attempting to “buy time” with his public statements.