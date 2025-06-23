Iran threatens Trump with domestic terror attacks

Recommended -

ran has reportedly threatened to activate sleeper terrorist cells within U.S. territory if President Donald Trump orders a military strike against the Islamic Republic, according to an NBC News report on Monday.

The threat was allegedly delivered through a mediator during last week’s G7 summit, which Trump abruptly left after just one day. The report cites two U.S. officials and a source familiar with the matter.

Coinciding with the revelation, the U.S. State Department issued a global travel advisory for American citizens, warning of increased risks due to the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.

"The conflict has led to airspace closures and travel disruptions across the Middle East," the statement read. "Demonstrations targeting U.S. citizens and interests are possible. Americans should exercise extreme caution."

President Trump’s sudden departure from the G7 summit—held last Monday—raised questions among allies.

According to Fox News, Trump ordered the National Security Council to convene in the White House Situation Room upon his return. Before boarding Air Force One, he told reporters: “I have to leave early—for obvious reasons.”

Shortly before his departure, Trump posted a striking message on his social platform, Truth Social:

"Iran should have signed the deal I told them to. What a shame, and what a waste of human life. Simply put, Iran cannot have nuclear weapons. I’ve said it again and again! Everyone must evacuate Tehran immediately!"

French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking after Trump's exit, claimed the U.S. leader was leaving to help broker a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. "The Americans have committed to promoting a ceasefire, and given their influence over Israel, there may be progress," Macron told reporters.

Trump quickly denied Macron’s interpretation, responding with a scathing post:

"I did not leave the summit to discuss a ceasefire—there is something much bigger—wrong! He has no idea why I’m heading back to Washington, but it’s not about a ceasefire. There’s a far more important reason. Like usual, Emmanuel is always wrong."

The current diplomatic rift and rising military threats mark one of the tensest moments in U.S.-Iran relations in recent years, amid growing concerns over Iran’s nuclear ambitions and regional instability.