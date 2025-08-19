Israel’s Druze leader meets U.S. envoy to discuss Sweida massacre and aid

Recommended -

The leader of Israel’s Druze community, Sheikh Muwaffaq Tarif, met with U.S. Special Envoy Tom Barrack in Paris on Tuesday, sources close to Tarif confirmed to i24NEWS.

The meeting came just hours before Barrack was scheduled to meet with Syria’s Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani and Israel’s Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer.

During the meeting, Sheikh Tarif reportedly presented evidence pointing to the involvement of Syrian government forces in the recent massacre of Druze residents in Sweida province. The massacre, which occurred last month, has left the local Druze population under severe siege and has drawn international concern.

A central focus of the discussions was the establishment of a humanitarian corridor to Sweida province to provide much-needed aid to the victims.

The corridor, intended to operate under American supervision, is being framed as a trust-building initiative with the Syrian government, aiming to ease tensions and deliver relief to those affected by the violence.

Sources described the atmosphere of the Paris meeting as positive and optimistic, with both sides reportedly committed to finding ways to support the Druze community amid ongoing hostilities.

The talks are seen as a potential lifeline for residents in Sweida, who have been trapped under harsh conditions for nearly a month, and could pave the way for further diplomatic engagement in the region.