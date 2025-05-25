Israel's National Security Council issues travel warning to Canada

Israel's National Security Council (NSC) issued a new warning to the public to take increased precautions in Canada, whether those living there or planning to travel there.

There was no perceived threat prior to his, and now the level stands at Level 2 - occasional threat.

In the past year and a half, several attacks have been carried out against Jewish centers and institutions, including shootings, throwing Molotov cocktails and threats against Israelis or Jews in the country. The NSA recommended Israelis and Jews avoid displaying Israeli-Jewish symbols, and exercise increased vigilance in public spaces.

Later on Sunday, an anti-Israel demonstration in Toronto and Waterloo is expected. This is part of a larger trend of extremism surrounding the war in the Gaza Strip, which include "calls that imply an intention to violently harm Israelis and Jews."