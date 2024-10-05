Israel should hit Iran's nuclear sites, Trump says

True to combative form, Donald Trump said that Israel should target Iran's nuclear installations in its widely expected retaliation to the missile attack.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1842376270593528025 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Addressing supporters at a campaign event in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Trump appeared to mock the more restrained approach of President Joe Biden, who opined that Israel ought not to hit either Iran's oil fields or its nuclear installations. "They asked him, 'What do you think about Iran? Would you hit Iran?' And he goes, 'As long as they don't hit the nuclear stuff,'" Trump said.

"That's the thing you want to hit right? I said I think he's got that wrong, isn't that the one you're supposed to hit? It's the biggest risk we have, nuclear weapons, the power of nuclear weapons. When they asked him that question the answer should have been, 'Hit the nuclear first and worry about the rest later.'"