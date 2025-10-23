"Israel would lose all US support if West Bank was annexed," says Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a clear warning to Israel, stating that any attempt to annex the West Bank would lead to the Jewish state losing "all support" from the United States.

In an interview with Time magazine, Trump was asked about pressure from certain members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition, who are reportedly pushing for full or partial annexation of the West Bank.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1981338153043574837 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“That will not happen,” Trump insisted. “I gave my word to the Arab countries. We can’t do this now. We have received strong support from the Arab world. If Israel were to proceed, it would lose all American support.”

Trump’s comments come amid ongoing U.S. efforts to stabilize a fragile ceasefire in Gaza, which has held for the past two weeks, and to advance a broader regional peace initiative involving several Arab states aligned with Washington.

By reiterating his commitment to the Arab signatories of the Abraham Accords and ongoing mediation efforts, Trump seeks to maintain the delicate diplomatic balance in the region.

The president’s warning sends a direct signal to Netanyahu and his coalition: any unilateral move to annex parts of the West Bank could undermine the longstanding strategic alliance between the United States and Israel, and jeopardize the diplomatic gains Washington has worked to achieve in the Middle East.