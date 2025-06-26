Israeli basketball duo makes NBA history

Recommended -

In a historic moment for Israeli basketball, two players with Israeli roots were selected back-to-back in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft by the Brooklyn Nets.

Ben Sharaf was picked 26th overall, followed immediately by Danny Wolf at 27th—marking the first time two Israeli players will join the same NBA team in the same draft.

Sharaf, just 19, rose through the youth ranks of Hapoel Emek Hefer and quickly made a name for himself in professional basketball. He played in Israel’s National League with Elitzur Netanya, followed by a season in the Premier League with Ironi Kiryat Ata.

Most recently, he starred in Germany’s Bundesliga, where he helped lead his team to the playoff finals and a shot at the national championship.

Wolf, 21, a 2.13-meter-tall center, comes from a Jewish-American background and has represented Israel’s reserve national team.

He transferred from Yale to the University of Michigan last season, where he delivered a breakout performance and became one of the most highly regarded prospects in the NCAA. Wolf helped lead Israel’s reserve team to a silver medal in 2023 and was visibly emotional when NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced his name.