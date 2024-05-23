An Israeli athlete and student was compelled to leave the University of New Mexico (UNM) and return to Israel due to rising antisemitism and safety concerns stemming from recent anti-Israel protests on campus.

Gal Arad, a sprinter and third-year computer science student at UNM, returned to Israel this week after university officials expressed concerns for his safety.

The school went as far as purchasing a plane ticket for Arad to ensure his safe departure.

Arad, who set a notable time of 20.62 seconds for the 200-meter dash this school year, was one of the standout athletes on the UNM sprinting team.

UNM Vice President and Director of Athletics Eddie Nuñez told the Algemeiner that the decision to leave was initiated by Arad himself.

"Mr. Arad asked to be sent home as soon as possible, as he did not feel safe being here," Nuñez said. He emphasized that the university did not force Arad to leave, stating, "At no point did we choose to send him home."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1629280036678238214 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The escalation of tensions began when an anti-Israel encampment was set up on the UNM campus on April 22. The situation intensified on April 29, when anti-Israel protesters took over the UNM Student Union building.

The encampment was eventually removed by police on May 15, but the atmosphere of hostility remained a concern for many students.