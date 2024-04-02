'It could be at a synagogue': In Toronto, a pro-Palestinian protester urges children to targets Jewish places of worship

A hirsuite gentleman, donning a black tracksuit and a baseball cap, flanked by fellow protesters garbed in Islamic clothing and brandishing Palestinian flags, intoned the following message into a microphone:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1774905511860740571 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“Whether it’s on the street, whether it’s at work or whether it’s in your place of worship,” he yelled. “It could be at a synagogue. Everyone will be held accountable when you stand for the oppressed. Join us children. Join us for a little bit and head on back.”

While the statement was not necessarily any more shocking than numerous similar antisemitic tirades recorded on the streets of major Canadian cities in the aftermath of October 7, the video drew condemnation from Melissa Lantsman, a conservative parliamenterian of Jewish heritage, who shared the clip on Monday, commenting that “openly chanting that you will target a place of worship is the new normal in Canada.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1774771720068469103 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Former liberal lawmaker Michael Levitt has likewise shared the video, saying "when will our leaders wake up and realize this is not business as usual in Canada? Certainly not for Jews!"

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1774843748410699936 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The man, easily recognizable with his distinctive white beard and a penchant for sportswear, was spotted at other pro-Palestinian rallies in Toronto.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1764347506236719239 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Another pro-Israeli account on the X platform identified him as Naveed Awan, enclosing footage where he's seen referring to a woman as a "Zionist pig" and to a "Zionist-infested" neighborhood.