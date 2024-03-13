It’s official: November 2024 will be a Biden-Trump rematch

Former U.S. President Donald Trump and incumbent Joe Biden were officially heading to a rematch in the November 2024 presidential election, after securing enough delegates in their respective parties' primary contests.

Trump reached the necessary number of delegates after winning the latest Republican primary in the state of Washington, on Tuesday night. Likewise, Biden kept his hold on the Democrat party after winning in the state of Georgia. Last night also saw a vote in Mississippi.

Shawn Thew/Pool via AP

"Despite the challenges we faced when I took office, we're in the middle of a comeback: wages are rising faster than inflation, jobs are coming back, consumer confidence has soared," Biden said in response to securing the Democrat party's nomination.

"Amid this progress, we face a sobering reality: Freedom and democracy are at risk here at home in a way they have not been since the Civil War. Donald Trump is running a campaign of resentment, revenge, and retribution that threatens the very idea of America," the incumbent president warned.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Trump responded on his Truth Social platform, writing "It is my great honor to be representing the Republican Party as its Presidential Nominee. Our Party is UNITED and STRONG, and fully understands that we are running against the Worst, Most Incompetent, Corrupt, and Destructive President in the History of the United States." The former president railed against the country's border security, high interest rates, inflation and the economy in general, concluding "We are now, under Crooked Joe Biden, a Third World Nation, which uses the Injustice System to go after his political opponent, ME! But fear not, we will not fail, we will take back our once great Country, put AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN – GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE. November 5th will go down as the most important day in the history of our Country! GOD BLESS AMERICA.”