'It’s time now': Trump urges Saudi Arabia to join Abraham Accords

At an investment conference in Miami, US President Trump used the global stage to renew a long-standing diplomatic push: urging Saudi Arabia to formally recognize Israel and join the Abraham Accords.

Trump argued that the Middle East stands on the brink of a dramatic transformation. “The Middle East will be transformed… and the future of that region — I don’t think it’s ever been brighter,” he told attendees at the Future Investment Initiative gathering.

Trump said that US military actions in Iran had significantly weakened the country's capabilities, describing them as among the most consequential operations in modern history.

He added that Washington and Tehran are now engaged in talks, signaling a potential diplomatic opening even as tensions remain high. “We are negotiating now,” he said. “It would be great if we could do something.”

At one point, Trump called on Iran to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz, before quipping, “They have to open up the Strait of Trump — I mean, Hormuz.”

But his central message was directed squarely at Riyadh. Addressing Yasir Al-Rumayyan, a key figure at the conference, Trump made a public appeal: “I hope you’re going to be getting into the Abraham Accords finally… It’s time now.”

He also recounted past conversations with Mohammed bin Salman, suggesting the kingdom had repeatedly delayed normalization despite earlier signals of openness. “Mohammed would say, ‘Oh yes, as soon as we do this, as soon as we do that,’” Trump said. “I told him, ‘We did that.’”

The Abraham Accords, brokered during Trump’s first administration, led to normalization agreements between Israel and several Arab states, unlocking new economic and security cooperation. Trump expressed confidence that Saudi Arabia would eventually join, along with other nations.

“We’ve now taken them out, and they are out bigly,” Trump said, referring to Iran’s regional posture. “We’ve got to get into the Abraham Accords.”