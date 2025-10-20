Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff break down Gaza deal process in CBS interview

U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and President Donald J. Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner sat down for an interview on CBS 60 Minutes, where they dove deeper into the deal that brought about the return of the hostages and an internationally condoned ceasefire to the over two-year-long war between Israel and Hamas.

Coming to their roles with years of experience in international business and foreign policy, they told the outlet that their trusted relationships in the Arab world and in Israel from their experience in the business sector enabled them to succeed as they did in reaching a deal with the negotiating parties.

"That means they trust us. We understand their cultures. We understand how they work. And we're able to use that knowledge and skill set to try to do things that advance the world," they explained.

The two diplomats broke down the main highlights of the deal-making process, reflecting on the most significant parts and their own personal motivations.

Kushner said Israel's attack on Qatar, which they knew nothing about and were not a part of, endangered the deal because it lowered the trust of the Arab states and Qatar -- who played a major role in the mediation between Israel and Hamas -- in the U.S.

"Steve and I were very upset about that. We thought that that really was not a smart strategic move, and it violated a lot of the trust that we felt -- like we deserved from the Israeli side."

Kushner then went on to explain how that attack led them to morph the proposals on the table into the ultimate deal that was made.

"Steve and I basically sat together and said, 'We need to take a whole new approach.' And perhaps with all of this chaos can come an opportunity. And so we decided to take the previous ceasefire proposal and then the end-of-war proposal that we'd been working on and merge them together into one document, and then focus on seeing if we can get the Qataris and the Arab world on board."

He added that once they made significant progress with the Qataris and brought their plan to the president, who accepted it and told them to go all in, the next priority was getting the Arab world aligned with the proposal. "And then we'll figure out how to get Israel on board and turn this whole negotiation around," they recounted the president saying.

Kushner added that this "put the ball in the court of Hamas, and it turned the Arab world against them because now the Arab world had endorsed this plan, and President Trump had gotten Israel to agree to the plan."

He attributed this shift in the global dynamic to changing the narrative, taking Israel out of its global isolation and putting Hamas in their place, and putting pressure on the Arab and Muslim leaders to make a deal.

"The president, when we went to that UNGA meeting with the Arab leaders, came out of that with almost unanimity, a consensus of support from everybody there. We had been working those -- telephone lines to all the leaders of those countries. We were not talking to junior people or lieutenants over there. We were talking directly to the people who make the final decisions. And that ultimately became very, very critical to us being successful," Witkoff added.

Jared also broke down the role of Netanyahu's apology to Qatar facilitated by Trump.

"Ultimately, Prime Minister Netanyahu wasn't going to do anything, or say anything, or agree to anything that he didn't feel comfortable with. But he knew what needed to be done at that moment to make peace. And I give him a lot of credit for meeting the moment and doing what needed to be done in order to get this deal done. Over time Israel and Qatar could actually turn out to be incredible allies in the region to advance things forward," he said.

"You know, we were trying to build trust between people who didn't trust each other because of decades of mistrust and distrust. And that's not an easy thing to correct," Witkoff added.