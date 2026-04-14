Deep divisions between the United States and Iran over uranium enrichment remain the central obstacle in ongoing negotiations, according to a report published Tuesday by The New York Times.

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance said on Monday that Iran will determine the next steps in the conflict, following stalled negotiations in Pakistan, while rejecting claims that the talks ended in failure.

“The ball is very much in their court,” Vance said in an interview with Fox News. “You ask what happens next; I think the Iranians are going to determine what happens next.” His remarks come after weekend talks in Islamabad between US and Iranian officials failed to produce a final agreement.

According to the New York Times report, Washington is demanding that Iran halt uranium enrichment for roughly 20 years and remove all enriched material from its territory. Tehran, however, is offering a significantly shorter freeze of about five years and is firmly opposed to transferring enriched uranium out of the country.

A source familiar with the talks said Iran has agreed in principle to dilute highly enriched uranium, but US officials view this as insufficient. American concerns focus on the risk that material retained inside Iran could be quickly re-enriched to weapons-grade levels.

Vance said the discussions included “good conversations” and “a lot of progress,” noting that Iranian negotiators “moved in our direction,” but “they didn't move far enough.” He added that the talks helped clarify US priorities, particularly the demand to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route.

According to Vance, the negotiations ended without a deal because the Iranian delegation lacked the authority to finalize an agreement. “What we figured out is that they were unable… to cut a deal,” he said, adding that they would need to return to Tehran for approval “either from the supreme leader or somebody else.”

The comments come as President Donald Trump ordered a naval blockade on Iran, targeting vessels tied to Iranian ports following Iran's interference with access to the Strait of Hormuz. Vance described Iran’s actions as “economic terrorism,” saying Tehran had “threatened any ship that's moving through the Straits of Hormuz.”

“We've stopped bombing the country. What we expect the Iranians to give up is a full reopening of the Straits of Hormuz,” Vance said. He added that the blockade is intended to increase economic pressure, stating, “If the Iranians are going to try to engage in economic terrorism, we're going to abide by a simple principle that no Iranian ships are getting out either.”

Vance also emphasized that Washington retains leverage, pointing to both military and economic tools. “We have the military advantage,” he said. “We now have additional economic pressure that we're applying on them through the blockade.” He reiterated US policy on Iran’s nuclear program, stating, “I 100% agree with the president on the fact that Iran can't have a nuclear weapon.”