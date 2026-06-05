Jewish activists protest again outside the New York Times headquarters

Several dozen Jewish activists demonstrated in front of the New York Times headquarters in New York, marking the second such protest in several weeks. The participants accused the newspaper of disseminating information they consider harmful to the Jewish community and likely to fuel antisemitism.

During the gathering, protesters chanted slogans such as "The New York Times lies," "Shame on the New York Times," and "When you lie, Jews die." They also held up signs denouncing what they consider to be the rise of an anti-Zionist movement hostile to Jews, claiming that anti-Zionism contributes to an increase in antisemitic acts.

The organizers' main concern is an op-ed recently published by the newspaper and widely criticized in certain pro-Israeli circles. The text described systematic sexual abuse committed against Palestinians in Israeli prisons. The demonstrators are demanding the withdrawal of this publication, disclosure of the editorial process that led to its release, staff training on issues related to anti-Zionism, as well as the dismissal of its author, columnist Nicholas Kristof.

The movement was led by the organization EndJewHatred, accompanied by several groups created after October 7, 2023, including Movement Against Antizionism, Brooklyn BridgeBuilders, Hineni, Stop Antizionism, and IMPACT. These organizations claim to have been established to respond to the rise in anti-Jewish discrimination observed in the United States since the beginning of the war.

While the previous demonstration had gathered several hundred people, this one attracted a smaller crowd. A few counter-protesters and passersby reacted on the spot, with some expressing their support for the Palestinian cause while others interacted with the activists by accepting their leaflets. This mobilization is part of a growing series of gatherings organized in recent weeks by New York Jewish groups to denounce antisemitism and show their solidarity with Israel.