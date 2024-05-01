Jewish-American author Paul Auster passes away at age 77

Jewish American author Paul Auster passed away Tuesday night at the age of 77. He died in his Brooklyn apartment of complications resulting from lung cancer.

Born in 1947 in New Jersey, Paul Auster was one of the best-known American writers of the era. His postmodernist writing was most associated with the city of New York, more specifically Brooklyn, where he settled in 1980.

After publishing his first memoir in 1982, Auster's career took off with the publication of his first novel, "City of Glass," which became the first installment of his series "New York Trilogy." The prolific author went out to write more than 34 long-form works over his career, including novels and memoirs.

Auster was also well-loved in France, where he began his career, and was honored with the Grand Vermeil medal in 2010. His 2017 novel "4321" was shortlisted for the prestigious Man Booker Prize.

His career also led him to Hollywood, writing the screenplays and sometimes directing multiple feature films, several of them starring Harvey Keitel.

He is survived by his second wife, daughter, sister and grandson.