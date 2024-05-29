Jewish family among major backers of anti-Israel campus protests

A recent report from the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP) has revealed that the Bafrayung Fund, associated with one of America's wealthiest and most politically active Jewish families, is a significant financial supporter of the National Students for Justice in Palestine (NSJP) movement.

This organization is known for orchestrating anti-Israel protests on college campuses across the United States.

At the helm of the Bafrayung Fund is Rachel Gelman, 33, a descendant of Levi Strauss, the renowned clothing manufacturer. Rachel Gelman is also related to U.S. Representative Dan Gelman (D-NY). According to the ISGAP report, the Bafrayung Fund has allocated substantial sums of money over recent months to support and encourage these protests.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1790231692709413119 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The report indicates that the Bafrayung Fund is the most substantial financial backer of the NSJP, contributing significantly to the movement’s activities. Beyond NSJP, the fund has also supported other organizations with anti-Israel agendas. Notably, it donated $60,000 to the Palestinian Youth Movement and $40,000 to the Arab Resource and Organizing Center, both of which have used the controversial slogan, "From the river to the sea Palestine will be free."

Rachel Gelman's mother, Susie Gelman, has also been a prominent figure in the political landscape. She was considered by President Biden for the position of U.S. ambassador to Israel.

From 2016 to 2023, Susie Gelman served as the chairperson of the Israel Policy Forum, an organization founded in the 1990s to support peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian Arabs. During her tenure, she frequently criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing governments.