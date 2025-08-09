Jewish man beaten in front of his children in Montreal, shocking video shows

Recommended -

A Hasidic Jew was assaulted in Montreal in front of his young children, with the assailant subsequently hurling his victim's kippa into a nearby fountain, a disturbing video posted to social media showed.

Canadian media reported that Montreal police are investigating the assault that took place in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough. The suspect fled the scene.

Montreal's sizeable Jewish community has been targeted by abuse and attacks in past two years after the October 7 Hamas-led attack on southern Israel and the subsequent Gaza war. Community leaders have spoken of a deteriorated sense of security after incidents including gunshots at schools and Molotov cocktails hurled at synagogues.