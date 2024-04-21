Jewish students at Columbia University asked to stay away from campus

Jewish students have been advised to avoid Columbia University until the situation is deemed safe again.

The university's rabbi issued a heartfelt message condemning the recent events and expressing deep concern for the safety of Jewish students.

In a message obtained by CNN, the rabbi described the recent events as "terrible and tragic." He highlighted the inability of Columbia University Public Safety and the New York Police Department to ensure the safety of Jewish students in the face of extreme anti-Semitism and lawlessness. "No one should have to endure this level of hatred, least of all at school," the rabbi emphasized.

The unrest at Columbia University erupted when the administration requested the dismantling of a "Gaza solidarity camp" erected by students on university grounds. The subsequent dismantling led to the arrest of over 100 individuals, and anti-Israel protests have persisted since then.

"It is deeply painful for me to tell you that I strongly recommend that you return home as soon as possible and stay there until the situation in and around campus has significantly improved," the rabbi wrote in the message to Jewish students. He underscored that ensuring their safety on campus should not fall solely on the students themselves.

The situation has raised concerns about the ability of the university and local authorities to maintain a safe environment for all students amid heightened tensions. The call for Jewish students to avoid campus underscores the severity of the situation and the need for immediate action to address the underlying issues contributing to the unrest.

Columbia University has yet to issue an official statement regarding the ongoing situation and the concerns raised by the rabbi. However, it is clear that efforts must be made to address the root causes of the unrest and to ensure the safety and well-being of all students on campus.