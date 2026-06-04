‘Jews eat children’: a young woman attacked in the New York subway

A Bronx resident was arrested after assaulting a young Orthodox Jewish woman on a New York subway train, in an antisemitic incident that occurred over the weekend.

According to the police, Diana Smith, 34, began making antisemitic remarks on the C-train in Manhattan before attacking a 23-year-old passenger.

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The victim told the New York Post that the suspect initially targeted other travelers before focusing on her.

"She turned towards me, stared at me, and gave a disturbing smile that I will never forget," she testified.

After mentioning the Jews, the suspect allegedly said, "I see it and I feel it on you."

Part of the altercation was filmed by the victim. In the video, you can hear the woman shouting: "Jews eat children."

The incident then escalated. According to the police, the suspect grabbed the victim by the throat before throwing her to the ground, hitting her, and pulling out a handful of her hair.

The young woman suffered a concussion and received medical care.

"I kept telling myself: I am not in Nazi Germany," she said after the attack.

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The victim alerted the police after getting off at Canal Street station. Another passenger activated the train's emergency button, enabling law enforcement to intervene.

Diana Smith was arrested and charged notably with hate-motivated assault, aggravated criminal obstruction of breathing, and aggravated harassment.

This new attack comes amid an increase in reported antisemitic incidents in New York since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas.