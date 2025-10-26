Jews of New York fear: 'Mamdani is delegitimizing us'

More than 1,000 rabbis, cantors, and American yeshiva students signed a petition against "the rise of anti-Zionism and political normalization" in the upcoming Mayoral election campaign, with the name of the Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani being the only one mentioned in it — as reported Saturday night in the Washington Post.

In the petition, it was noted that Mamdani refuses to condemn "violent slogans, deny the legitimacy of Israel, and accuse the Jewish state of genocide," as written by Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch, president of the New York Board of Rabbis.

"They delegitimize the Jewish community and encourage and intensify hostility toward Judaism and Jews," he further stated.

The petition also stated that Mamdani did not immediately condemn the expression calling for the "globalization of the intifada," but the newspaper noted that Mamdani announced he would avoid using it in the future.

The petition was organized by "The Jewish Majority," which presents itself as a "corrective to anti-Zionist Jewish groups," as noted in the Washington Post.

The group's director, Jonathan Shulman, said the letter was born out of concern from rabbis across the United States.