"Jews should be safe- even if they are pro-genocide," says U.S. Senator

Controversial remarks made by US Representative Ilhan Omar during a visit to Columbia University have ignited debate over the treatment of Jewish students on college campuses.

Omar's comments, referring to Jewish students as "pro-genocide or anti-genocide," have drawn criticism for their perceived insensitivity and potential to exacerbate antisemitism.

During her visit to Columbia University, Omar addressed concerns about antisemitism on campus, stating, "all Jewish kids should be kept safe and that we should not have to tolerate antisemitism or bigotry for all Jewish students, whether they're pro-genocide or anti-genocide."

Omar's comments have been met with widespread criticism, with many denouncing them as insensitive and offensive. Jewish advocacy groups, including the Anti-Defamation League, have condemned Omar's characterization of Jewish students, emphasizing the need for respectful discourse and the rejection of antisemitic tropes.

Ilhan Omar, a member of "The Squad," a group of Democratic congresspeople known for their left-wing positions on Israel, has faced scrutiny for her statements regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. This latest controversy adds fuel to the ongoing debate over the appropriate boundaries of criticism of Israel and the need to combat antisemitism in all its forms.