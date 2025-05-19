Joe Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive form' of prostate cancer

Former US president Joe Biden was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, according to his office on Sunday.

The statement said that the cancer had metastasized to his bones, an "aggressive form."

"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms," the statement explained. "On Friday he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone. While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management. The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians."

US President Donald Trump responded to the news, offering rare support for his predecessor. "Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis," he said on X. "We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery."