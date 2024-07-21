Joe Biden drops out of presidential race in shakeup of US politics

US President Joe Biden said he would drop out of the presidential race on Sunday, shaking up the American political map in a historical first.

"I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down," he wrote in a bombshell X post.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1815080881981190320 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Later, he posted his support for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Speculations that he would be stepping out of the race ran rampant in recent weeks, exacerbated by media reports and significant gaffes made in public since appearing feeble in a debate against former president Donald Trump.

Since the mumbling, incoherent performance, he introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as his enemy, Russian President Vladimir Putin. In addition, he referred to Harris as his own rival, Donald Trump.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1815087772216303933 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In his X post, Biden said he would make a further statement later in the week.

Trump responded to the development in a phone call with CNN.

"He is the worst president in the history of our country," Trump said regarding Biden. "He goes down as the single worst president by far in the history of our country."

Despite Trump's comments, Israeli Opposition Leader Yair Lapid took to X to thank him for his steadfast friendship to the Jewish state over decades.

"President Biden is a true friend of Israel who stood by us in our most difficult moments," said former prime minister Naftali Bennett. "During my tenure as Prime Minister, I witnessed his unwavering support of the State of Israel. Thank you for everything."

Harris's candidacy for the Democrats is not a certainty, with the Democratic National Convention to be open when it kicks off in August.