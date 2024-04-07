'Joe, we’re gonna do it': New details emerge from Netanyahu-Biden call - report

New details emerged on a 45-minute phone call between U.S. President Joe Biden and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during which the American leader demanded a shift in policy and the Israeli premier acted on it immediately.

According to CNN, a person familiar with the call paraphrased Netanyahu as responding to the American demands as, “Joe, we’re gonna do it.”

The conversation followed a tragic incident, during which the Israeli military mistakenly struck and killed seven World Central Kitchen employees in Gaza. After which, a readout of the phone call stated that Biden demanded a significant increase of humanitarian aid supplies reaching the warzone, particularly through the Erez and Kerem Shalom crossings.

According to the CNN report, Biden insisted that the changes would be announced that very evening and the prime minister did so, with approval reached from Israel’s State Security Cabinet by the end of the night.

A senior official in the Biden administration anonymously told CNN that a slow down of U.S. weapons to Israel would have been the most likely policy change, if there had been no shift on Israel’s part.

However, the same official stressed that there had been no decision made since the U.S. support of Israel’s war was considered “complicated,” adding that “there are other levers” that the administration could potentially “pull,” such as in military aid or at the United Nations, even “drastically shifting Biden’s public rhetoric.”

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

A recent report from The New York Times indicated that U.S. First Lady Jill Biden was urging the president “to stop it, stop it now,” in regards to the Israel-Hamas war.

However, White House officials responded to the report that "there was no daylight between Mr. Biden and the first lady on the conflict... the first lady was not calling for Israel to end its efforts against Hamas."