Kanye West accused of antisemitic remarks and racism in lawsuit

Renowned American rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West finds himself embroiled in controversy once again as allegations surface of spreading antisemitic conspiracy theories and engaging in racist behavior within the confines of Donda Academy, a private school he founded in California.

The startling claims come from a former employee, Trevor Phillips, who filed a lawsuit in a Los Angeles court detailing a pattern of disturbing conduct by West.

In the 47-page indictment, Phillips accuses West of making derogatory remarks about Jews, including statements such as "Jews are persecuting me" and "Jews are stealing all my money."

Moreover, Phillips alleges that West compared himself to Hitler in a text message, stating he was like the Nazi leader "without the gas chambers." The lawsuit further claims that West praised Nazis during a meeting at a Malibu hotel and expressed hatred toward Jews.

The lawsuit also sheds light on West's alleged discriminatory behavior towards people of color, with Phillips accusing the rapper of using racist language and threats against employees.

AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

West purportedly threatened to fire individuals for being overweight and engaged in anti-Semitic and anti-LGBT rhetoric in the presence of students.

Describing West as an "angry tyrant," the complaint filed by Phillips outlines a toxic work environment at Donda Academy, where employees endured mental and psychological distress under West's purportedly abusive leadership.

Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Phillips, who was terminated from his position last August, seeks $35,000 in damages from the rapper.

These disturbing allegations mark another chapter in the controversies surrounding Kanye West, who has faced criticism in the past for his provocative statements and erratic behavior.