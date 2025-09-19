Khalil deportation shows those who lie to enter U.S. will face justice, WH spox tells i24NEWS

Recommended -

After an immigration judge in Louisiana ordered pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil to be deported to Syria or Algeria for keeping information from his green card application, a White House spokesperson told i24NEWS that the decision reflects the principle that those guilty of misrepresentations in order to obtain entry into the U.S. must face justice.

“Mahmoud Khalil was given the privilege of coming to America to study on a student visa he obtained by fraud and misrepresentation," Abigail Jackson told i24NEWS.

"As we have always maintained, the Executive Branch has the lawful authority to take actions that will protect the public and to ensure the integrity of our immigration system. As the court found, Khalil obtained his visa by willfully and intentionally failing to accurately report information relevant to his background. Those who lie to the government to obtain entry into the United States will face justice.”

The order came despite Khalil's opposing federal case in New Jersey that blocked his deportation, considering the legal argument that Khalil's detention and deportation are illegal retaliation for his pro-Palestinian activism.

The former Columbia graduate student who helped organize pro-Palestinian protests on campus was arrested by invoking a condition of immigration law that allows the government to deport any noncitizen, even a legal resident, if the secretary of state determines that the person’s presence harms the country's foreign policy interests.

His lawyers suggested in a filing that they plan to appeal the deportation order but expressed concern that the appeal process will most likely be swift and unfavorable.