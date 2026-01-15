Lankford, Rosen lead push to shield US Jewish communities from growing threats

Citing a wave of recent attacks on religious institutions, including synagogues, Senators James Lankford (R-Okla.) and Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) submitted a letter to Senate leadership Wednesday urging increased resources to protect Jewish communities.

The letter emphasized the urgent need to strengthen security at places of worship amid a rising threat of antisemitism nationwide.

Following the submission, i24NEWS Senior U.S. Correspondent Mike Wagenheim sat down with Senator Lankford, who also is co-founder of the Senate Antisemitism Caucus. Lankford described the bipartisan effort to confront anti-Jewish sentiment, saying, “We need to speak out on these issues, call it what it is, and take practical steps to protect communities.”

He noted that the federal nonprofit security grant program provides critical funding for upgrades such as bulletproof glass, cameras, and other protective measures.

Lankford acknowledged that many faith institutions cannot afford these costly upgrades on their own. He said the senators are advocating for increased funding through ongoing appropriations bills to ensure synagogues and other places of worship can operate safely. “We want to make sure worshippers feel safe, and we are working with local law enforcement to improve response times and protection,” he said.

The senator also addressed the ideological divides contributing to the rise in antisemitism, warning that extremist voices on both the far left and the “new right” have promoted anti-Jewish tropes. “Republicans are trying not to make the same mistake, calling it out immediately,” he said, adding that while the First Amendment protects free speech, spreading antisemitic rhetoric is unacceptable and contrary to American values.

Lankford emphasized that the fight against antisemitism remains a national priority, both through practical security measures and public condemnation of hate.