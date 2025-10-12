Largest US teacher federation promotes map erasing Israel

The National Education Association (NEA), the largest teachers’ federation in the United States with three million members, is facing criticism after sending an email containing a map that depicted all of Israel as “Palestine.”

The email, released Friday, included educational resources for teaching about “indigenous peoples” and was accompanied by links that reportedly justified or defended the Hamas attack of October 7, 2023, according to the North American Values Institute (NAVI), which alerted the Jewish News Syndicate (JNS).

Steven Rosenberg, NAVI’s regional director in Philadelphia, called the move “inexcusable misconduct” and said it was troubling that such a prominent teachers’ union would circulate materials that repeat anti-Semitic stereotypes and rationalize the atrocities of October 7.

In response to the backlash, the NEA removed the offending content from its website but retained a map from the “Native Land Digital” project that still labels Israel as “Palestine.”

A union spokesperson told the New York Post that the map came from a third-party site used by many organizations over the years, but admitted it did not meet NEA standards. The NEA said it had opened a full review and is seeking alternative resources “consistent with its values.”

Rosenberg criticized the NEA’s response as insufficient, urging the union to issue a public apology and acknowledge responsibility. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which severed ties with the NEA earlier this year, also condemned the incident, calling it “a shocking act that denies history and reality.”