Latest Columbia scandal sees over 65 students suspended, including Maggie Gyllenhaal's daughter

In the latest antisemitism scandal at the prestigious New York institution, Columbia University suspended dozens of students and barred from campus alumni and others who took part in a chaotic and violent anti-Israel incident inside the school’s main library earlier in the week.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1920966251951600064 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

On May 7, the mask-clad mob forced its way into the library, injuring two public safety officers in the process. Once inside, they vandalized property, adorning the premises with Palestinian flags, scrawling “Columbia will burn” on a glass case, and declaring the library a “liberated zone.”

Some 75 protesters were arrested after refusing to comply with police directives, including Ramona Sarsgaard, daughter of Hollywood A-lister Maggie Gyllenhaal and actor Peter Sarsgaard.

The Ivy League university in Manhattan declined to say how long the disciplinary measures would be in place, saying only that the decisions are pending further investigation.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said his office will review the visa status of those who participated in the library takeover for possible deportation.