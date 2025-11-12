Leaked emails reignite controversy over Trump’s past ties to Epstein

Fresh emails released by Democrats on the U.S. House Oversight Committee have reignited questions about former President Donald Trump’s connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The correspondence, obtained from the Epstein estate, reveals that Epstein frequently referenced Trump in private emails spanning the past fifteen years.

The exchanges include messages to Ghislaine Maxwell who was later convicted of sex trafficking, and to journalist Michael Wolff, known for his proximity to Trump’s inner circle.

In the messages, Epstein allegedly claims that Trump spent time with a woman identified by Democrats as one of his alleged victims, and that Trump “knew about the girls.”

These remarks contradict Trump’s long-standing assertion that he banned Epstein from his Mar-a-Lago resort after learning of his inappropriate behavior toward young women.

In a 2019 email, Epstein further claimed that Trump had lied about expelling him from the club. Separate correspondence shows Wolff advising Epstein on how to leverage upcoming media coverage to his benefit.

While there is no direct evidence linking Trump to any of Epstein or Maxwell’s criminal acts, and no charges have been filed against him, the documents shed new light on the former president’s past association with Epstein and the murky nature of their relationship before and during his time in office.