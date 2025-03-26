The Atlantic: Leaks contradict Trump admin claims on security of Yemen ops

The Atlantic magazine published more of the leaked messages between top Trump administration security officials on Wednesday, contradicting statements made that no plans were exposed.

After the magazine's editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, was accidentally invited into the top-secret meeting on the Signal messaging app over the weekend, the officials began openly speaking of an ongoing operation to strike the Houthis in Yemen, set for two hours later. After he left the chat suspecting it may be a hoax, Goldberg realized it was real as the news came of the successful mission. His report said that his access constituted a significant breach of security protocols.

In response, the Trump administration downplayed the incident, with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth denying any war plans were shared in the group chat, who said the report was false. Later, officials indicated that the conversation was real, but that it was a mistake with no serious information shared.

This was joined by similar statements by US President Donald Trump (who was not part of the chat), Vice President JD Vance, CIA Director John Ratcliff, and National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard.

Goldbeg on Wednesday responded with further leaks into the conversation, responding directly to the Trump administration's denials that the attack plans were published in a chat.

"The statements by Hegseth, Gabbard, Ratcliffe, and Trump—combined with the assertions made by numerous administration officials that we are lying about the content of the Signal texts—have led us to believe that people should see the texts in order to reach their own conclusions," The Atlantic said.

Despite administration denials that the leaked chat did not contain "war plans," the magazine said that "if this information—particularly the exact times American aircraft were taking off for Yemen—had fallen into the wrong hands in that crucial two-hour period, American pilots and other American personnel could have been exposed to even greater danger than they ordinarily would face."

In response, Waltz said on X that the messages contained "No locations. No sources & methods. NO WAR PLANS. Foreign partners had already been notified that strikes were imminent. BOTTOM LINE: President Trump is protecting America and our interests."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that "The Atlantic has conceded: these were NOT' 'war plans.' This entire story was another hoax written by a Trump-hater who is well-known for his sensationalist spin."

"It’s very clear Goldberg oversold what he had," said Vance.