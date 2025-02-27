Legendary actor Gene Hackman found dead along with wife in Santa Fe home
The 95-year-old actor's death is not believed by police to have been caused by foul play, the local police said, although a cause of death has not yet been determined
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman was found dead Wednesday night by police in their Santa Fe home.
"We do not believe foul play was a factor in their deaths," the Santa Fe Police Department said – "however, the exact cause of death has not been determined at this time."
This article received 0 comments