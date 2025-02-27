Legendary actor Gene Hackman found dead along with wife in Santa Fe home

The 95-year-old actor's death is not believed by police to have been caused by foul play, the local police said, although a cause of death has not yet been determined

Actor Gene Hackman at 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards, held in 2003 in Beverly Hills, California
Actor Gene Hackman at 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards, held in 2003 in Beverly Hills, CaliforniaAP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, file

Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman was found dead Wednesday night by police in their Santa Fe home.

"We do not believe foul play was a factor in their deaths," the Santa Fe Police Department said – "however, the exact cause of death has not been determined at this time."

