The Pentagon has presented President Trump with a broader range of options for potential action against Iran, including airstrikes, long-range missiles, cyber operations, and psychological campaigns, US officials told The New York Times and CBS earlier today.

According to the officials, possible targets discussed include Iran’s nuclear program and ballistic missile sites, alongside narrower options such as cyberattacks or strikes on Iran’s domestic security forces. Cyber and psychological operations could be carried out alongside military force or as stand-alone actions, the officials said, though no final decision has been made.

Iran said on Monday that communication channels remain open between Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Trump envoy Steve Witkoff. “Iran has never left the negotiating table, but it will not engage in one-sided negotiations,” foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said. Trump is scheduled to be briefed on the options on Tuesday, US officials said.

Meanwhile, the US embassy sent out a security alert earlier today via X saying that citizens are advised to leave Iran as protests across Iran are escalating, with increased security measures, road closures, public transportation disruptions, and ongoing internet blockages.

According to the alert, airlines continue to limit or cancel flights to and from Iran, with several suspending service until Friday, January 16. US citizens are advised to expect continued internet outages, plan alternative means of communication, and, if safe, consider departing Iran by land to Armenia or Türkiye.

