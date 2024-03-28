Longtime Jewish senator Joe Lieberman passes away at age 82

Joe Lieberman, the observant Jewish senator who spent over two decades representing Connecticut, passed away Wednesday at the age of 82.

The Orthodox Jew was also the first to be chosen as a vice presidential candidate of a major political party, running with Al Gore on the Democratic ticket in the 2000 U.S. presidential election.

Lieberman fell at his home in the Bronx, and was later pronounced dead at a Manhattan hospital.

Spencer Green / AP

Born February 24, 1942 in Connecticut, he served as the state's Attorney General in the 1980s before beginning his Senate career in 1989. The long-time Democratic senator set himself apart from the mainstream party line with his hawkish foreign policy views. His support for the 2003 Iraq war cost him the Democratic nomination for Senate in the 2004, at which point he ran as an Independent, attracting support from Republican voters. He was able to retain his seat and serve a fourth and last term in the Senate. He surprised the political scene once again in 2008, when he endorsed Republican candidate John McCain over the Democratic pick, then-Senator Barack Obama.

Lieberman ended his Senate career in 2013 after twenty-four consecutive years. He continued his record of bipartisanship, expressing support for some of President Donald Trump's decisions related to Israel, such as relocating the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem. Lieberman was also a vocal opponent of the Iran nuclear deal

Prime Minister Netanyahu was among the first to express his condolences, calling him an "exemplary public servant, an American patriot and a matchless champion of the Jewish people and the Jewish state." Netanyahu, who knew the senator for decades, described him as an "extraordinarily kind and loyal personal friend."

Jewish organizations also mourned Lieberman's passing, with the CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, William Daroff, writing that Lieberman inspired a generation of younger Jewish Americans to pursue careers in public service.

The Republican Jewish Coalition published a statement calling him a "true mensch," hailing his ability to work with colleagues across the aisle to keep the U.S. and Israel safe. "He was a shining example of all that's good and decent about public service. And he was a committed and proud Jew who served his country with distinction."