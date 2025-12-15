The FBI foils a New Year's Eve attack plot linked to a radical pro-Palestinian group

The American federal authorities (FBI) announced that they had foiled a terrorist attack that was being planned for New Year's Eve in Los Angeles, Fox News reported on Monday. Four individuals were arrested this weekend as part of the investigation, according to statements from the FBI to the American network.

The suspects, who identified themselves as members of a radical branch of the Turtle Island Liberation Front (TILF), an extremist pro-Palestinian group also described as antigovernmental and hostile to law enforcement, are accused of planning to organize a series of coordinated attacks using improvised explosive devices at five different locations in Los Angeles during the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

According to the FBI, the four individuals were apprehended in the Lucerne Valley area, where they had allegedly prepared and tested explosive devices in preparation for these attacks. They have been charged with, among other things, conspiracy and possession of a destructive device.

The authorities also announced the arrest of a fifth individual, who may be linked to the same group, in New Orleans, as part of a separate but related attack plot connected to this extremist movement.

The TILF presents itself as a movement aimed at "liberating Turtle Island," an Indigenous term used to refer to North America. The group shares messages on its social media that blend anticolonialism rhetoric with slogans such as "Free Palestine, Free Hawaii, Free Puerto Rico."

At this stage, this information has not been confirmed by other major American media outlets, and the FBI has not issued a detailed public statement beyond what has been reported by Fox News. The investigation is ongoing to determine the suspects' exact motivations and any potential ramifications.