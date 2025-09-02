Macron slams U.S. over Palestinian ban, announces two-state solution conference

Recommended -

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that he and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will co-chair a Conference on the Two-State Solution in New York on September 22.

In a statement, Macron said the objective is to rally the widest possible international support for a Two-State Solution, calling it “the only way to meet the legitimate aspirations of both Israelis and Palestinians.”

Macron also criticized Washington’s recent decision to deny visas to Palestinian officials, calling the move “unacceptable” and urging the United States to reverse it in line with its obligations under the UN Host Country Agreement.

According to Macron, progress toward peace will require a permanent ceasefire, the release of hostages, large-scale humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza, and the deployment of a stabilization mission in the territory.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1962944673363984708 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Looking ahead, he stressed the need to disarm Hamas, exclude it from governance, strengthen the Palestinian Authority, and fully reconstruct Gaza.

“No offensive, annexation attempt, or forced displacement of populations will derail the momentum we have created with the Crown Prince—momentum that many partners have already joined,” Macron said, adding that the New York conference should serve as a decisive turning point for peace and security in the region.