Major news outlets refuse to sign US Pentagon’s new press rules

Several prominent media organizations, including The New York Times, The Associated Press, Newsmax, The Washington Post, The Atlantic, and Reuters, have publicly refused to sign a new Pentagon press policy that they say undermines journalists’ constitutional protections.

The policy, introduced by the Defense Department under Secretary Pete Hegseth, restricts reporters’ access to Pentagon facilities and allows revocation of credentials for seeking information not pre-approved for release.

News agencies argue the rules could punish routine reporting and interfere with the free flow of information, which they say is essential to public accountability. Reuters emphasized its commitment to “accurate, impartial and independent news” and said the Pentagon’s restrictions “erode these fundamental values.”

Defense Secretary Hegseth responded on social media by posting The New York Times’ statement with a hand-waving emoji, while Pentagon officials warned that reporters who do not acknowledge the rules in writing could lose access and be required to vacate their Pentagon workspaces.

The new policy also requires reporters to be escorted in large areas of the Pentagon and gives the Secretary the authority to revoke access if journalists ask for unapproved information, classified or otherwise.

Newsmax, despite its general alignment with the Trump administration, called the rules “unnecessary and onerous” and urged the Pentagon to reconsider. Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell defended the policy as “common sense media procedures,” saying it is intended to protect troops and national security. He dismissed critics’ objections as overblown, saying reporters were “crying victim online.”