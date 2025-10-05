Majority of American Jews accuse Israel of war crimes in Gaza, poll finds

A Washington Post poll published Sunday reveals significant splits within the American Jewish community regarding Israel’s conduct in Gaza, with a majority expressing concern over alleged war crimes.

The survey found that 68% of Jewish respondents view Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government negatively, and 48% consider it “bad,” up 20 points from a similar poll five years ago.

At the same time, 94% of respondents accuse Hamas of committing war crimes against Israelis.

Perceptions of Israel’s actions in Gaza are more divided: 61% of American Jews believe Israel is committing war crimes, and roughly 40% say the country is perpetrating genocide against Palestinians. Overall, the community appears almost evenly split on Israeli operations, with 46% in favor and 48% opposed.

Support for Israel remains higher among American Jews than in the general U.S. population, where only 32% approve of Israeli actions and 60% disapprove.

The survey also highlights a generational gap: 56% of American Jews say they feel an emotional connection to Israel, compared to just 36% among those aged 18–34 and 68% among those 65 and older. Younger respondents are also more likely to believe that Israel is committing genocide, with half of 18–34-year-olds expressing this view, versus about 30% in older age groups.