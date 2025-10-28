Mamdani's father linked to Hamas-connected Gaza tribunal council

An investigation by Jewish Onliner has revealed that Columbia University professor Mahmood Mamdani, father of New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, serves on the advisory council of the Gaza Tribunal alongside Ramy Abdu, who Israel designated in 2013 as a key Hamas operative in Europe.

The Gaza Tribunal recently held a conference in Istanbul from October 23-26, 2025, which featured speakers and participants with documented ties to terrorist organizations, including Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

Several former UN officials and Western academics also participated in leadership and speaker roles.

Among those with known terror connections, the investigation highlighted Sami Al-Arian, a former PIJ operative convicted in the U.S. in 2006; Sahar Francis, director of Addameer, designated by the U.S.

Treasury in 2025 as supporting the PFLP; and Ramy Abdu, chairman of EuroMed and a family member of deceased senior Hamas official Muhammad Daoud Ismail al-Jamassi. Abdu is also linked to Assad Abu Sharia, founder of the Hamas-affiliated Mujahideen Brigades.

Other notable participants included Raji Sourani, founder of the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights and former PFLP member; Ahmed Alnaouq, with family ties to Hamas; and Ramzy Baroud, editor of the Palestine Chronicle, who employed a known Hamas operative. Social media posts by some attendees were documented celebrating Hamas attacks and promoting anti-Israel rhetoric.

Despite the presence of individuals with terror affiliations, the Gaza Tribunal also featured former UN Special Rapporteurs and academics in prominent roles.

Participants included Richard Falk, former UN Special Rapporteur on Palestinian Territories; Craig Mokhiber, ex-director of the UN Human Rights Office in New York; and other UN-affiliated experts such as Hilal Elver, Michael Lynk, Mouin Rabbani, Christine Chinkin, Georges Abi-Saab, Aslı Bali, and Karim Makdisi.