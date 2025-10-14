Mamdani's party denounces Gaza ceasefire, accuses US of 'complicity'

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), a far-left political organization led by New York mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani, issued a strong rebuke of the recent ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, calling it a “conditional truce” that fails to end “genocide and occupation.”

In a statement released Monday, the DSA claimed that while “the Palestinian resistance has announced a ceasefire,” Israel continues “its assault against the Palestinian people.”

The organization did not reference Hamas or the Israeli hostages freed under the deal but expressed its “strongest solidarity with our comrades in Palestine.”

The group said it “has no illusions about Israel’s willingness to respect any agreement protecting Palestinian life or self-determination,” reaffirming its commitment to the Thawabit, the core Palestinian principles that recognize the right to resist.

Mamdani, a rising progressive figure in U.S. politics, condemned what he described as “American complicity in Israeli genocide and apartheid,” arguing that “our taxes have financed a moral and human tragedy.” He called for greater accountability from U.S. leaders and pledged that the DSA would continue to mobilize against Washington’s support for Israel.

The DSA vowed to sustain nationwide protests aimed at “ending U.S. complicity” in the conflict and supporting “full freedom and the right of return for Palestinian refugees.”

The statement underscores the widening divide within the American left over the war in Gaza, as progressive groups face increasing criticism for their stance on Israel and the ceasefire process.