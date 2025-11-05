Mamdani's rise to power fans flames of fear among Jewish NY groups

As Mamdani secured his win early Wednesday morning in the 2025 mayoral election of New York, Jewish groups across the country were sent reeling as the sparks lit by previous remarks made my Mamdani, labeled as "delegitimizing" and "anti-Zionist" by various organizations, now turned to flames.

Chief Government Affairs Officer of the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM), CEO of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), and the Republican Jewish Coalition each reacted to the race's outcomes on Wednesday. The UJA-Federation of New York, JCRC-NY, ADL New York/New Jersey, AJC New York and New York Board of Rabbis also released a joint statement.

"This is a deeply distressing result for New Yorkers, particularly Jewish New Yorkers, but in fact this election will affect all of us," the Republican Jewish Coalition reacted.

"The Mayor-elect holds core beliefs fundamentally at odds with our community’s deepest convictions and most cherished values... We will hold all elected officials, including Mayor-elect Mamdani, fully accountable for ensuring that New York remains a place where Jewish life and support for Israel are protected and can thrive," the joint statement read.

President of Yeshiva University Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman also reacted, writing on his Linkedin page, "We will meet this moment not with fear, but with conviction: to speak proudly as Jews, to strengthen our institutions, and to build bridges with those who may not yet understand our story. In this pivotal time for our city, we will stand with strength, clarity, and faith."

Already in October, over 1,000 rabbis and cantors had signed a petition against the "surge of anti-Zionism" in the political system. It was noted that Mamdani refuses to condemn "violent slogans, deny the legitimacy of Israel, and accuse the Jewish state of genocide."

"They delegitimize the Jewish community and encourage and intensify hostility toward Judaism and Jews," it futher stated.

The petition also stated that Mamdani did not immediately condemn the expression calling for the "globalization of the intifada," but Mamdani announced he would avoid using it in the future.

"Jewish New Yorkers are right to be alarmed by today’s victory of Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, whose radical outlook and history of antisemitic rhetoric should concern all New Yorkers," said Lisa Katz, Chief Government Affairs Officer of CAM.

"The Jewish community continues to face unprecedented antisemitic threat levels. To ensure the safety and security of all New Yorkers, including Jewish New Yorkers, it is essential that the New York City government recognize and address all forms of contemporary antisemitism," she continued.

"If past is prologue," she added, "a Mamdani administration will refuse to recognize as antisemitism hate that vilifies and demonizes Jews on the basis of the Jewish people’s connection to Israel."

https://x.com/i/web/status/1985901385158701111 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Jonathan Greenblatt also commented on behalf of the ADL, writing on X, "In light of Mayor-elect Mamdani's long, disturbing record on issues of deep concern to the Jewish community, we will approach the next four years with resolve."

"We expect the mayor of the city with the largest Jewish population in the world to stand unequivocally against antisemitism in all its varied forms and support all of its Jewish residents just as he would all other constituents," he said.