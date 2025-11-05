Mamdani takes the win and becomes New York's first Muslim mayor

Former governor Andrew M. Cuomo and Republican Curtis Anthony Sliwa conceded the New York mayoral race to 34-year-old democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani on Wednesday.

As a part of his victory speech, Mamdani directly addressed his Jewish voters, who were a central critique of his campaign. In the same breath, he also addressed the 'over 1 million Muslims' of New York City (NYC).

“We will build a City Hall that stands steadfast alongside Jewish New Yorkers and does not waver in the fight against the scourge of antisemitism, where the more than 1 million Muslims know that they belong, not just in the five boroughs of this city, but in the halls of power."

"No more will New York be a city where you can traffic in Islamophobia and win an election."

Runner-up Cuomo congratulated Mamdani and reprimanded the crowd at his campaign rally for booing Mamdani’s name.

“This campaign was to contest the philosophies that are shaping the Democratic Party, the future of this city and the future of this country,” Cuomo said. “We fought our hearts out... As they start to transition to government, we will all help any way we can, because we need our New York City government to work.”

Mamdani also addressed Trump during his victory lap, who had been vocally expressing his opposition of Mamdani.

“Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I’ve got four words for you: turn the volume up,” Mamdani says during his speech. “In this moment of political darkness, New York will be the light,” he also said.

Former US Presidents Bill Clinton and Barak Obama congratulated Mamdani and his Democratic party on their victory, wishing him success and describing a hopeful future for NYC as a result.

Meanwhile, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations (UN), Danny Danon, also took to X, commenting on the election outcomes from the angle of Israel's support of American Jews. His comment came in light of Mamdani's previous remarks, which had sparked concern throughout the international Jewish community.

"Mamdani's inflammatory remarks will not deter us," he wrote. "The Jewish community in New York and across the United States deserves safety and respect."