Man dies after self-immolating outside Trump trial courthouse

Man identified as Max Azzarello of St Augustine, Florida

Bystanders react after witnessing a man who lit himself on fire was extinguished in a park outside Manhattan criminal court in New York.
Bystanders react after witnessing a man who lit himself on fire was extinguished in a park outside Manhattan criminal court in New York.AP Photo

The man who set himself on fire across the street from the New York City courthouse where Donald Trump’s hush money trial is taking place has died early on Saturday, authorities said. 

The New York police department said the man, who they identified as Max Azzarello of St Augustine, Florida, did not appear to be targeting Trump or others involved in the trial.

