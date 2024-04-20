Man dies after self-immolating outside Trump trial courthouse
Man identified as Max Azzarello of St Augustine, Florida
i24NEWS
1 min read
The man who set himself on fire across the street from the New York City courthouse where Donald Trump’s hush money trial is taking place has died early on Saturday, authorities said.
The New York police department said the man, who they identified as Max Azzarello of St Augustine, Florida, did not appear to be targeting Trump or others involved in the trial.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1781514531404976635
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
This article received 0 comments