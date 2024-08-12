Man indicted after stabbing Jew, yelling 'Free Palestine!' in Brooklyn

Vincent Sumpter, a 22-year-old accused of stabbing a Jewish man over the weekend, was indicted according to reports on Monday.

At around 2:00 am Saturday morning, Sumpter approached a group of Jewish people on Kingston Avenue in Brooklyn, New York. He was seen on footage stabbing 30-year-old Yechiel Michael Dabrowskin before chasing the group, and then turning to flee.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Rabbi Yaakov Berman, the Chabbad spokesman for the community, said that Sumpter asked the group during the altercation, "Do you want to die?" and shouted, "Free Palestine!"

"This is an extremely serious incident," Berman posted on X. "The victim could have been killed. This act of hateful violence highlights the dangerous impact of anti-Semitic incitement and hate propagated by some local politicians and leaders in New York and across the United States."

This comes amid heightened tensions in the US, with a sharp increase in hate crimes against Jews being recorded amid the Israel-Hamas war.