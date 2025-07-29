Five dead in Manhattan shooting attack

Recommended -

Five people were killed in a skyscraper in New York City Monday evening, including a police officer and the shooter, sending the 44-story building into lockdown.

The gunman entered a Midtown Manhattan skyscraper at 345 Park Ave and began shooting people in the lobby, before riding to the 33rd floor where he continued firing, killing four -- including a police officer.

He then fatally shot himself in the chest.

The shooter was identified at Shane Tamura, 27, who resided in Las Vegas and drove to New York to commit the attack.

Tamura was a former competitive football player who had a history with the National Football League (NFL), whose offices are in the building he attacked.

Police are still investigating motives for the attack, but they said the shooter had a "documented mental health history," and found a suicide note in his pocket which wrote that he suffered from a brain disease linked to head injury.

The note wrote, “You can’t go against the NFL, they’ll squash you.”