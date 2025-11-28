Rubio doesn't plan to attend next week’s NATO foreign ministers meeting in Brussels, i24NEWS learns

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio does not plan to attend next week’s NATO foreign ministers meeting in Brussels, i24NEWS learned on Friday.

While the admin wouldn’t directly confirm or deny this, a senior State Department official said “As a result of President Trump’s strong and visionary leadership, our NATO alliance has been completely revitalized. Allies have taken a historic step of boosting defense spending and NATO now is doing more than ever in investing in military capabilities and resilience. Secretary Rubio has already attended dozens of meetings with NATO allies and it would be completely impractical to expect him at every meeting. The historic foreign policy achievements in just 10 months of this administration speak for themselves.”