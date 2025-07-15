Massive flooding in New York City area amid torrential rainfall

Recommended -

Heavy rains hit New York and New Jersey in the United States on Monday, leading to flooding on main roads and in the subway system.

The local meteorological service issued a warning, calling on residents living in basement apartments to prepare to move to higher areas. New Jersey Governor Philip Murphy declared a state of emergency after heavy rains caused flooding in parts of the state. Videos posted on social media showed severe flooding in New Providence, New Jersey, about 25 miles west of New York City. County spokeswoman Kelly Martins reported flooding in most of the county and said that rescue equipment for the floods had been put on alert; at this stage, no fatalities have been reported.

Flights at John F. Kennedy International Airport were disrupted, with reports of outgoing flights being delayed by more than three hours. At Newark Liberty Airport, outgoing flights were reported to be delayed by up to two hours.

In a flood that occurred in Texas about two weeks ago, for which the authorities were not prepared in time, the death toll currently stands at over 130 people. Even now, the search continues for about 160 missing individuals. The Guardian newspaper reported last night that at the summer camp where another flooding disaster occurred, there was an hour's delay after the initial warnings were issued before it was decided to begin evacuating girls at a camp, which led to the deaths of many spending their vacation at the site.