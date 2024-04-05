McDonald's to repurchase Israeli stores amidst boycotts

In response to ongoing boycotts and protests linked to its franchise's perceived support for the Israeli military, McDonald's Corporation has announced plans to repurchase its 30-year-old Israel franchise from Alonyal Ltd.

This move will involve reclaiming ownership of 225 McDonald's restaurants across the country, employing over 5,000 individuals, the Time of Israel reported.

The decision comes in the wake of controversy surrounding Alonyal's announcement shortly after the October 7 attack by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas. The franchise revealed its intention to provide free meals to the Israeli military, sparking widespread backlash and calls for boycotts against McDonald's.

Despite the challenges, Jo Sempels, President of International Developmental Licensed Markets, affirmed McDonald's commitment to the Israeli market and ensuring a positive experience for both employees and customers moving forward.

Upon completion of the transaction in the coming months, McDonald's will assume ownership of Alonyal's restaurants and operations while retaining existing employees, according to Omri Padan, CEO and owner of Alonyal. However, specific details regarding the terms of the transaction have not been disclosed by the companies involved.

McDonald's isn't the only major Western fast-food chain facing scrutiny over its perceived ties to Israel. Starbucks has also encountered boycott campaigns due to similar concerns about its alleged pro-Israeli stance and financial connections to Israel.